Crosshairs bags PR mandate for Accor

02 May,2023

By Our Staff

Crosshairs Communication has bagged the PR mandate for Accor India, the hospitality group. The agency bagged the account in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for mainline and digital public relations along with media duties for the brand.

Said Stuti Jalan, Founder of Crosshairs Communication: ”We are honoured to be associated with Accor, a brand that offers an integrated hospitality ecosystem and embraces the new trends, challenges and diversity. Looking at our team’s experience and knowledge in this industry and differentiated storytelling approach, I’m confident that we will be strengthening the brand’s affinity and helping the company in achieving its set ambitions.”