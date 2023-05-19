Colgate-Palmolive relaunches Strong Teeth toothpaste

19 May,2023

By Our Staff

Colgate-Palmolive rolls out new campaign for its Colgate Strong Teeth toothpaste. The campaign reiterates the brand’s long-standing commitment to promoting oral health and hygiene by providing teeth nourishment.

Directed by the renowned filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma and conceptualised by Team WPP@CP.

Commenting on the relaunch, Gunjit Jain, Vice President Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India said: “Be it eating your favourite snack lose Calcium from our teeth as they suffer wear and tear daily. With our new campaign “ Paste Hi Nahi, Daanton Ka Poshan Hai Ye”, we aim to spotlight the need for nourishment of teeth and how Colgate Strong Teeth , with its unique technology of Arginine + Calcium Boost, is an excellent toothpaste to nourish your teeth and hence make them 2X stronger. Our dadi in the film has amazingly portrayed that importance, leaving us with the message that everyone needs to strengthen their teeth, aiming to become the ‘cutting machine.”

Added Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakarof WPP@CP: “The story of a toothless granny vouching for a toothpaste, is bound to catch attention. The film delivers on functionality and fun. Humour is such a strong tool to drive home hardcore messages that stay with the consumers. Add to that the superb casting and direction by Amit Sharma. Colgate is an iconic brand with the best benefits in its category. The trick is in picking the strongest benefit and communicating it memorably.”