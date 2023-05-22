Cipla launches campaign for World Asthma Awareness Month

22 May,2023

By Our Staff

This World Asthma Awareness month, Cipla has launched its general patient and public awareness initiative – ‘Tuffies’ – directing more targeted awareness on improving respiratory care amongst children, especially those living with asthma. Actor Sonali Bendre launched the campaign by unveiling the Tuffies Comic Book and introducing the Tuffies Team, a group of relatable, young, adventurous characters.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign Dr Vikas Gupta, India Rx Head, Cipla Ltd. said: “Patients are at the heart of everything we do at Cipla, and this ethos is reflected in the efforts we have made to transform the lives of those living with asthma. Through our public awareness campaigns, we have made significant strides in raising awareness about the condition and trying to set the record straight on one of its recommended treatments i.e. inhalation therapy. Broadening our focus and for the effective management of this condition in the country, we’re excited to launch the ‘Tuffies’ campaign. With this campaign we aim to inspire children to overcome limitations and help create more open channels of communication for caregivers to make informed decisions in consultation with their child’s physician. This further deepens our efforts to bring about a positive change in people’s perception towards asthma and its treatment.”

Added Prasad Ajgaonkar, CEO of animation studio iRealities who along with his team conceptualised the Tuffies campaign characters and storyline: “We’re happy to have been able to contribute to Cipla’s efforts to promote better respiratory care in the country. Our expertise in children’s animation and engaging storytelling has allowed us to spread a message of positivity and hope to children living with asthma, through this campaign. Tuffies is a great example of how creative storytelling can be used to effectively reach out and connect to an audience.”