Cheil India appoints Amit Nandwani as NCD

24 May,2023

By Our Staff

Cheil India appoints Amit Nandwani as National Creative Director. In his current role, Nandwani will lead the creative output on the new businesses of the agency. He will report to Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India and will closely work with Neeraj Bassi, Chief Growth Officer.

Said Chemjong: “Amit is a creative powerhouse – a strategic thinker, an ideas guy, a great writer (of course) and also a very good film director! We’re really, really glad to have him here at Cheil and am sure that very soon, our clients will feel the same way we do.”

Speaking on the appointment, Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India, said: “At Cheil, our ambition seeks to create the perfect blend of technology and creativity. Amit’s appointment marks a momentous juncture where Cheil stands today. With Amit’s help, we will focus on and drive creativity in all our work.”