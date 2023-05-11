Center fruit onboards Harmanpreet Kaur

11 May,2023

By Our Staff

Center fruit chewing gum from the house of Perfetti Van Melle has unveiled its latest campaign ‘Mood Ting Tong League’. The brand has roped captain of the Indian Women’s cricket team – Harmanpreet Kaur and digital influencer RJ Sukriti.

The brand through this digital series aims to mirror India’s passion for sports, especially Women’s cricket through the idea of gully cricket, and bring alive the fervor.

Commenting on the campaign, Gunjan Khetan, Marketing Director at Perfetti Van Melle India, said: “Cricket holds a special place in the heart of every Indian, and we believe it is crucial to also celebrate the immense talent and potential within women’s cricket. With the Mood Ting Tong League campaign, we are not only embracing India’s passion for cricket but also striving to shine a spotlight on women’s cricket. By featuring Harmanpreet, who embodies the dynamism of women’s cricket, we hope to inspire a new wave of enthusiasm among fans. Through our ting tong way, we aspire to create an inclusive and empowering cricketing experience that resonates with both existing fans and new audiences alike.”