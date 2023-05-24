BCCI & Adidas announce multi-year partnership

24 May,2023

By Our Staff

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and sporting/leisure brand Adidas have announced a partnership as the kit sponsor for the BCCI. The contract, which runs through to March 2028, will give Adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game. Adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training and travel wear for the BCCI- including the women’s, men’s and youth teams. Starting June 2023, Team India will be seen in the three stripes for the very first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals.

Speaking about the partnership, Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, Adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, Adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket.”

Added Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden: “We are proud to partner with BCCI and Team India, the most iconic team in India. Cricket is the most important sport in India, and it is very important for us to be visible and invest in it. We could not have found a better partner than BCCI. I believe India to be the fastest growing sports market for the next decades. We are very committed to supporting our team to become the best sports brand in India.”

Said Neelendra Singh, GM, Adidas India: “We are beyond excited for this historic moment at adidas, not just in India but also globally. We are proud to see the three stripes on the Indian cricket team. This is our moment to present Cricket to the world with high quality performance products for our athletes. We look forward to creating moments with our consumers through the most celebrated sport in India. Adidas truly believes in the potential of cricket in India and through this partnership with BCCI we will accelerate growth.”