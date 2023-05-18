Ayushmann Khurrana promotes health tech start-up

18 May,2023

By Our Staff

Dentsu Creative India has partnered with Orange Health Labs, a health-tech start-up, to launch the brand’s first-ever 360-degree campaign. Ayushmann Khurrana is the brand ambassador for Orange Health Labs. Through the campaign, Orange Health Labs highlights its unique offerings, which include home sample collection, rapid 2.5-hour testing, elimination of batch testing, and 100% accurate results.

Speaking about the campaign, Dhruv Gupta & Tarun Bhambra, Founders, Orange Health Labs said: “Orange Health Labs was founded to enable the convenience of on-demand at-home collections and ensure report accuracy for consumers. This campaign is an attempt to raise awareness that you can now get both, only with Orange Health. We are excited to have Ayushmann as our brand ambassador, as he represents modern and logical choices through his work.”

Indrajeet Mookerjee, President – South and West, Dentsu Creative India added: “In the backdrop of the pandemic, the healthcare industry became saturated with players, making it hard for consumers to make a choice. Our challenge was to devise a sharp and witty campaign to cut through the clutter and highlight Orange Health Labs’ core propositions of speed and accuracy.”