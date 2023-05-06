Axis My India releases Consumer Sentiment Index

By Our Staff

Axis My India, a leading consumer data intelligence company better known for its exit polls, released its latest findings of the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), a monthly analysis of consumer perception on a wide range of issues. The May report highlights that media viewership has increased for a significant proportion of households, with males and younger age groups displaying higher consumption rates. With the IPL fever gripping the nation, the survey shows that cable/DTH television sets are the favoured mode of watching for the middle-agedd population, while the younger demographic prefers mobile (Jio Cinema). The report also highlights the top brands that captured viewers’ attention, with Dream11 an Thums Up securing the highest recall among viewers. The May net CSI score, calculated by percentage increase minus percentage decrease in sentiment, is at +09, which has increased by 1 point compared to last month.

The sentiment analysis delves into five relevant sub-indices – Overall household spending, spending on essential and non-essential items, spending on healthcare, media consumption habits, entertainment & tourism trends.

The survey was carried out via Computer-Aided Telephonic Interviews with a sample size of 10,206 people across 35 states and UTs. 64% belonged to rural India, while 36% belonged to urban counterparts. In terms of regional spread, 26% belong to the Northern parts while 25% belong to the Eastern parts of India. Moreover, 29% and 19% belonged to Western and Southern parts of India respectively. 64% of the respondents were male, while 36% were female. In terms of the two majority sample groups, 32% reflect the age group 36YO to 50YO and 29% reflect the age group of 26YO to 35YO.

Commenting on the CSI report, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman and MD, Axis My India, said: “Today’s media landscape is evolving at a rapid pace, and our survey results highlight some intriguing trends that businesses and marketers should take note of. From a growing appetite for environmentally conscious products among young consumers, to the increasing popularity of mobile viewing during events like the IPL, to the rising interest in AI tools like ChatGPT, there are plenty of insights here for stakeholders across a range of industries. By paying attention to these shifts in consumer behaviour, businesses can position themselves for success in the months and years ahead.”