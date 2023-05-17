Axis My India & GetafixM Partner join hands

17 May,2023

By Our Staff

Axis My India consumer data intelligence company announced a partnership with Bharat Rajamani, Co-Founder & CEO at GetafixM – a full services marketing and media firm to build a Consumer Insights led Business Consulting Practice. Keeping consumers at the heart of the process, the partnership aims to resolve brands pressing business problems by identifying and bridging the gap between consumer and product needs.

Axis My India, which is a Harvard Business School case study, has a physical presence across India and can mobilize engagement with over 190 million Indian households, brings forth its consumer data intelligence and large-scale research capabilities to this partnership. Bharat Rajamani aims to bring forth a strong filter and present the data to the business and marketing teams in a manner which would have a positive impact on their business growth.

Commenting on the partnership, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & MD of Axis My India said: “We are pleased to partner with Bharat Rajamani, a distinguished business leader with a rich and diverse leadership experience across EY and KPMG and a trusted business advisor. We are confident that with Bharat’s consulting experience of over two decades and his unique ability to solve complex business challenges, we will be able to provide our clients with a steady and truthful representation of facts, insights, and trends across 700+ districts in India. The practice aims to enable consulting with real time data, multi-phase approach of guiding brands on new product development, growth and help them measure real valuation and demand of a product based on consumers current need and future market potential. Our work doesn’t stop at the strategy stage, we will also help brands in constant monitoring and execution of these growth plans and keep a measure of the overall impact. With our combined strengths, I am highly optimistic about our success.”

Added Bharat Rajamani, Co-Founder & CEO at GetafixM: “In today’s era some of the key impediments for business growth are knowledge of diverse customer needs, business intelligence, competitor mapping, keeping the brand culture intact. To truly understand the needs and preferences of consumers, it is imperative to invest more resources and change our approach to business & marketing strategy. We want to bridge the industry need of good quality data by being a strong filter and present the data to the Business and Marketing teams in a way they see a great value in the process and outcome for their business growth. Our partnership with Axis My India, a trusted and established leader in consumer data intelligence, gives us the confidence to provide valuable and accurate insights to business and marketing leaders. We look forward to working together.”