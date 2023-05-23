Asianet unveils font on Mohanlal’s b’day

23 May,2023

By Our Staff

Malayalam superstar and BiggBoss Malayalam host actor Mohanlal’s birthday was celebrated at the sets of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5, in the presence of Disney Star India Country Manager and President K Madhavan. on this special occassion , will be unveiling a digital font ‘A10’, the handwriting of Mohanlal combined in a single font, which can be accessed by all. Apparently, it is the first time that the handwriting of an actor is being converted to a digital font.

Said Madhavan on the occasion: “On the journey of Asianet, which has maintained an ever-growing relationship with the audience, I wish my companion and my friend Mr. Mohanlal a very happy birthday on behalf of Asianet and myself ”