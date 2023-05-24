Ashish Bhasin launches The Bhasin Consulting Group

24 May,2023

By Our Staff

Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder and Advisor RD&X Network and former CEO APAC Dentsu, has announced the launch of The Bhasin Consulting Group. The Bhasin Consulting Group will provide top level business and leadership mentoring for founders, CEOs and company Boards to help “turbocharge” their business growth, both organically and through Mergers & Acquisitions. It will, notes a communique, endeavour to create advertising and media entrepreneurs and businessmen and businesswomen of global standards, a much-needed skill in these times of rapid transformation.

The Bhasin Consulting Group will only work with the senior-most leaders in select businesses with a long-term growth potential. They will provide mentorship through a long-term Top to Top relationship, which could include taking a significant minority stake in mentored businesses, in keeping with the skin-in-the-game philosophy of Bhasin.

In the initial phase the consulting and mentorship will be targeted towards select growth -oriented young companies operating in the advertising, marketing services, digital and media space, across geographies.

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Bhasin said: “There is a huge need for Business and Leadership Mentoring for CEOs, CXOs and Founders in young and growing companies with ambition. Often while these leaders have good domain expertise, many in the Advertising, Marketing Services, Digital and Media Industry lack top class business, entrepreneurship and leadership experience which is essential to navigate, transform and grow in today’s fast changing, complex business environment and for maximizing shareholder value. Building and integrating top performing teams and getting them to work with a common goal and vision, to deliver profitability and business success in complex situations is what I have accomplished over the past 35 years. I have had the opportunity to successfully lead a team of 14000 people across 18 countries, in diverse businesses and to drive organic growth as well as successfully complete 24 Acquisitions across India and APAC. Many of my mentees today have founded or lead large organisations. The Bhasin Consulting Group will provide the benefit of that experience and introduce world class best practices in this area, for the first time in India.”