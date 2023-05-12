Aman Verma to be brand ambassador of Udaan electric vehicles

12 May,2023

By Our Staff

Udaan E Vehicles (EV), a manufacturer of E-Rickshaws and E-Cargo, is delighted to announce the onboarding of actor Aman Yatan Verma as its brand ambassador. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the trust and visibility of Udaan’s products in the competitive Electric Vehicle (EV) market and promote the company’s commitment to creating a sustainable and reliable last-mile transportation system.

Said Mitul Batra, Co-Founder and CEO of Udaan E Vehicles: “With our new and improved range of products, we wanted end users to understand and trust our products more than the competition. Aman Verma, a prominent figure on both small and big screens in India, is the perfect choice to help achieve this objective. This will further enhance the trust in people for the brand Udaan. We are honoured to have Aman Ji as a part of our team, and we are sure to see the positive impact he will generate for our brand and our customers.”