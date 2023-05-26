Aditya Birla Capital appoints Dentsu Creative

26 May,2023

By Our Staff

Aditya Birla Capital (ABC) has appointed Dentsu Creative India as its Lead Brand Communications Agency. The account will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, Dentsu Creative India will manage the creative services for ABC – the corporate brand, and five of its subsidiaries. This includes developing and implementing advertising campaigns across various mediums to enhance the brand’s communication and messaging.

Darshana Shah, Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Aditya Birla Capital said: “Dentsu Creative India has been a longstanding partner of ABC, and I am pleased to have them as the brand’s retainer agency across our numerous lines of business. This year, we have accomplished some truly exciting projects, with a sharp focus on our health insurance, life insurance, and mutual fund businesses. Collaborating with DENTSU CREATIVE has been an absolute delight, as their dynamic and enthusiastic team shares our vision of propelling the brand forward in the new digital-first consumer era. Together, we aim to leverage the trust associated with our parent brand, Aditya Birla Group, and bring the brand ABC to the masses in India. Our goal is to simplify their financial needs and become trusted a partner throughout their life stages. I am looking forward to the remarkable outcomes that this partnership will yield.”

Commenting on the partnership, Indrajeet Mookerjee, President – South & West, Dentsu Creative India added, “We are delighted to be working with Aditya Birla Capital and to have won the mandate as the lead ATL agency. This reflects the trust that we have built over years of collaboration on key projects spanning mutual funds and health and life insurance, including the celebrated ‘Dear Money’ campaign, which was a defining chapter in Aditya Birla Capital’s communication journey. The confidence shown in us is a testament to the modern and creative solutions that DENTSU CREATIVE incorporates across businesses. We are truly honored to be a part of this journey and look forward to achieving many successful business and creative outcomes together.”