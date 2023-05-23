Today's Top Stories
- Dolly Jha moves from Nielsen to BARC
- MullenLowe US & Squarespace win big @ ADC
- Asianet unveils font on Mohanlal’s b’day
- Social Panga bags mandate for Carl Zeiss Vision Care
- ACC & Ambuja Cement evoke nostalgia with the Great Khali
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Your views on the Times group split between Messrs Samir and Vineet Jain? As someone who has worked with both very closely, did you see this coming? And what is the impact you see happening in the media in general and Times of India specifically?
- The Split & after
