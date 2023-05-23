ACC & Ambuja Cement evoke nostalgia with the Great Khali

23 May,2023

By Our Staff

ACC and Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material companies of the Adani Group, are back with multimedia campaigns featuring their ACC Suraksha Cement and featuring the wrestling superstar – the Great Khali, respectively.

Said Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said: “We are thrilled to launch these campaigns which embody the spirit and promise of ACC and Ambuja Cement Brands. As we move forward, we remain committed to delivering on our brand promise of strength, durability, and trust, all of which are integral to the construction of homes and infrastructure that stand the test of time.”