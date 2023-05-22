22feet Tribal Worldwide appointed by HomeLane

16 May,2023

By Our Staff

HomeLane, home interior solutions provider, has appointed 22feet Tribal Worldwide for handling their digital and production mandate. The partnership is set to bring about fresh, innovative ideas to the world of home interiors.

Udit Mediratta, Chief Marketing Officer, HomeLane said: “We are excited to be associated with 22feet as our growth accelerator. The year-long association is aimed at bringing on board their unmatched creative prowess and strategic thinking to create clutter-breaking work. Together, we aim to push the brand to scale newer heights in the home interior solutions industry.”

Vanaja Pillai, President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide sharing her thoughts said, “HomeLane is a brand that values both functionality and aesthetics and is committed to providing homeowners with customized, efficient home designs that are budget-friendly.”