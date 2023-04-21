Wunderman Thompson expands its global B2B offering

20 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Wunderman Thompson is expanding its global B2B offering with the launch of Inspired B2B, a new initiative dedicated to growth for B2B brands.

Notes a communique: “The Inspired B2B initiative represents the next phase of development for Wunderman Thompson’s best-in-class B2B vertical to help clients around the world build emotional connections at every stage of the customer journey. Through Wunderman Thompson, brands will have access to over 500 B2B specialists around the world delivering truly relevant and insightful communications that enable B2B acceleration.”

Said Neil Dawson, Global Chief Strategy Officer at Wunderman Thompson said: “With our research showing that inspiring brands are 5x more likely to be a B2B buyer’s first choice, there’s a huge opportunity for B2B brands to engage, inspire, and excite their audiences. But when we look at B2B, we see a sea of sameness. It’s time to ditch the rulebook and remember the audience is human; driven by emotion, curiosity, and wonder. There’s never been a better time to be a B2B marketer.”