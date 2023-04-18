Woot Factor forays into world of luxury events

18 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Woot Factor Events Pvt. Ltd., brand architects, has recently announced their entry into the luxury event market. The decision comes after years of experience in event management, strategic communications, and experiential marketing. This new venture will focus on creating memorable experiences with elegance and grandeur for clients, from the initial concept to the final execution.

Speaking about the decision, Smita Shah, Founder & Co-Producer, said: “As someone who loves to explore new horizons, I am thrilled to announce our latest venture into the luxury events space. At Woot Factor, we believe that every event has an exceptional story to tell, and we strive to bring our passion for creativity and self-expression to every event we organize. We look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for our clients and elevating the luxury events industry to a new level.”

Added Amit Relan, Founder and Co-Producer: “At Woot Factor, we have been providing unparalleled levels of service and sophistication for years, and we are proud to bring this expertise to the luxury events space. Our foray into this market with the Sidharth and Kiara wedding reception in Delhi and Mumbai was a resounding success, and we strive to maintain the same level of quality across all of our projects. Our goal is to deliver high-quality events that exceed our client’s expectations while upholding our superior standards of excellence.”