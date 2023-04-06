Wavemaker India appoints Deepa Jatkar as Chief Growth Officer

Wavemaker India has announced the appointment of Deepa Jatkar as its Chief Growth Officer. Jatkar joins Wavemaker from Meta India, where she was a part of the global sales and marketing team and a key member of the India sales leadership team.

In her new role at Wavemaker, Jatkar will report to Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia and will be based out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

Speaking on the appointment, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are delighted to welcome Deepa as part of the leadership team at Wavemaker. Deepa is a seasoned media professional with an exceptional understanding of the industry. As Chief Growth officer, she will help us fast track growth by driving new business and creating avenues for growth amongst our wide spectrum of clients.”