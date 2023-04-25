Utterly Butterly Tendulkaricious: 50 Amul ads charting the Sachin Tendulkar story

On April 24, 2013, to coincide with Sachin Tendulkar’s 40th birthday, we had published a spread on the Amul Butter topicals, as they are called, featuring the master batter. But post the 40th, the Big Man had retired, and wasn’t really top of mind in the last decade. But, then, it’s Sachin Tendulkar we are talking about, and Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, the makers of the Amul brand, and the folks at da Cunha Communications have a special affinity for the man.
So here are 50 ads that capture major moments from the master blaster’s life. Enjoy
Tribute to Ramakant Achrekar, the man who shaped many a battter’s careers, including Sachin’s (Jan 2019)
On being unable to make a speech in the Upper House thanks to sloganeering (Dec 2017)
(Sachin felicitates our Rio Stars, 2016)
(Tendulkar lashes out at former coach in his autobiography, Nov 2014)
(The tennis star hasn’t heard of our God of Cricket!, July 2014)
(The Taliban bans Pak media praising Sachin, Nov 2013)
(Sachin dedicates his Bharat Ratna to all mothers, Nov 2013)
(Sachin’s final Test match, Nov 2013)
(On his retirement, Oct 2013)
(Umpire Dickie Bird keeps Sachin out in his World XI, April 2013)
The latest Amul ad on turning 40 (April 2013))
Tendulkar retires from One Day International – Dec’12
Good wishes for Sachin Tendulkar to return to form – Nov’12
Legend Sachin Tendulkar to be conferred with the membership of The Order of Australia – Oct’12
Dismal performance by Sachin Tendulkar in the ongoing Test Series.- Sept’12
New hairstyle being donned by ciricketer Sachin Tendulkar – May’12
Veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar nominated to Rajya Sabha – April ’12
Sachin Tendulkar achieving a record hundredth Century – March 2012
India’s obsession with Sachin Tendulkar’s 100th hundred (January 2012)
Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s ouburst against Sachin Tendulkar in his autobiography (September 2011)
Indian cricketers injured in the ongoing ODIs (Sachin had injured his big toe) – September ’11
Sachin Tendulkar, the first batsman to score 50 test centuries (December 2010)
Special edition autobiography of iconic Indian cricketer, to have his blood on the signature page-July’10
Sachin Tendulkar scores a double century against South Africa in the second one-dayer (February 2010)
Controversy surrounding the friendship of Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli (July 2009)
Controversy surrounding Adam Gilchrist accusing Sachin Tendulkar of not having a sporting attitude & being a liar, in his about to be released autobiography (October 2008)
Indian master blaster Sachin Tendulkar missing century in cricket one-dayers.(November 2007)
Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar – the Master Blaster to appear as superhero in a new range of comic books, animation and games (March 2007)
On master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s 35th Test Hundred making him the highest century maker in the history of Test Cricket (December 2005)
Sachin Tendulkar marks his return to international cricket with a sparkling knock (October 2005)
On Indian star batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s tennis elbow aliment which has kept him out of cricket (October 2004)
Disappointing performance by Indian Cricket Team in Holland Tri-Series, NatWest Trophy and ICC Championship Trophy. They seem to be concentrating on testimonial advertising rather than Cricket – September’04
About new found team spirit in South Africa – March 2003
On Indian cricketers extremely high levels of endorsements on T.V. – February 2003
On the launch of the restaurant `Tendulkars’ in Mumbai – October 2002
On the waiver of import duty on the Ferrari gifted to Sachin Tendulkar (September 2002)
On Sachin Tendulkar playing his 100th Test Match (September 2002)
Sachin Tendulkar accused of ball tampering (November 2001)
Mike Denness finds Sachin Tendulkar guilty of ball tampering (November 2001)
On Sachin Tendulkar’s foot injury (July 2001)
On a stand in a cricket stadium being named after Tendulkar and signing a billion rupee contract – May 2001
Questions being raised on the resignation of Sachin Tendulkar from the captaincy of the Indian Cricket Team.” (Feb 2000)
Media speculations on Sachin Tendulkar’s back trouble affecting his future career (September 1999)
On the lone success of Sachin Tendulkar, while his team-mates keep failing (1999)
Sachin Tendulkar’s back injury (1999)
About the similarities between Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar (1998)
On Sachin Tendulkar winning a car for the cricket finals between India & Australia (1998)
Ajit Wadekar wants Wonderkid Sachin Tendulkar to be given a flat in Sportsfield – a highrise specially built by the Government for sportsmen – as a gesture of appreciation (1998)
Indian cricket team’s victory over England (1992)
On the smashingly successful partnership between Tendulkar & Sehwag in Kanpur. – January 2002