Utterly Butterly Tendulkaricious: 50 Amul ads charting the Sachin Tendulkar story

24 Apr,2023

On April 24, 2013, to coincide with Sachin Tendulkar’s 40th birthday, we had published a spread on the Amul Butter topicals, as they are called, featuring the master batter. But post the 40th, the Big Man had retired, and wasn’t really top of mind in the last decade. But, then, it’s Sachin Tendulkar we are talking about, and Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, the makers of the Amul brand, and the folks at da Cunha Communications have a special affinity for the man.

So here are 50 ads that capture major moments from the master blaster’s life. Enjoy

By Our Staff

Ajit Wadekar wants Wonderkid Sachin Tendulkar to be given a flat in Sportsfield – a highrise specially built by the Government for sportsmen – as a gesture of appreciation (1998)