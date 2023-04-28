TV9 Network to hold News9 Plus Corporate Cup

28 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

TV9 Network has launched the News9 Plus Corporate Cup – a three-day football championship set to take place in Pune from May 5 to 7 with 32 teams participating.

With the Maharashtra government partnering the News9 Plus Corporate Cup, the proposition has garnered a response from the corporate world, including HDFC Mutual Fund, U Gro Capital, BTS, Infosys, Group M, Madison, Wipro, and several others.

Notes a communique: “The clash of titans will undoubtedly provide a thrilling and electrifying experience, making it an unforgettable event for everyone involved. This tournament is not only about winning, but it also celebrates the essence of teamwork and camaraderie that makes corporate India an unbeatable force. TV9 Network has truly kicked it up a notch by bringing the excitement of football to the business world.”