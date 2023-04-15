Titan Raga films latest TVC with brand ambassador Alia Bhatt

14 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Raga by Titan, announces the launch of its latest campaign, Love Yourself Boldly. Featuring the dynamic and feisty, Alia Bhatt, the new TVC urges women to unapologetically be themselves.

Sirish Chandrashekar, Marketing Head at Titan, said: “We are thrilled to launch the #LoveYourselfBoldly campaign which aligns with the brand’s continued endeavour to normalise a woman’s choice to put herself above all else. The philosophy is reflective in the evolution of our product designs and powerful storytelling, that has found strong resonance with young contemporary women of today. Having broken several preconceptions in her own journey, Alia Bhatt is an ideal choice to augment the message of the campaign.”

Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South, added: “Isn’t it great when a fabulous brand asset, like the Titan tune, can be adapted and used creatively to convey different messages and connect with audiences in new ways? In this case, it delivers a bold ‘no’ in the face of the judgments the world throws at you. Only when you love yourself boldly, can you confidently reject these judgments to cultivate self-love.”