Tista Sen joins hands with Rediff to launch Ladyfinger, an all-women ad agency

19 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Senior advertising professional Tista Sen has joined hands with Rediffusion to set up Ladyfingeer, an all-women advertising agency. Based in Mumbai, Ladyfinger, as a communique notes, “aims to challenge norms, break barriers, and create positive change in the Indian advertising landscape”. Adding: “With a mission to elevate women’s voices and perspectives, Ladyfinger is driven by a vision of inclusivity, empowerment, and creativity. The agency is founded on the belief that though a vast majority of Indian advertising is targeted at women consumers, the female perspective is either missing in most of the communication or is largely characterised by casual gender stereotyping.”

Led by Sen, who will be its CEO and CCO, the agency will be peopled by a team of accomplished professionals and supported by a powerful panel of women advisors with extensive experience in advertising, marketing, branding, media, Bollywood, architecture and law. Ladyfinger will offer a full range of services including creative services, strategic planning communication, insight mining, policy and content development across all media platforms.

“It’s about time, said Sen in a statement. “At Ladyfinger our team of talented women bring a fresh and unique approach to advertising, fuelled by our collective passion for creativity, diversity, and innovation. We believe we can unshackle brands to generate more business and there is an opportunity across beauty, finance, nutrition, personal care, banking and yes even real estate. We are committed to driving a positive change in the advertising world and beyond and we believe that our all-women agency will make a significant impact.”

Added Dr Sandeep Goyal, MD Rediffusion: “Most brands don’t quite do justice to a woman’s point-of-view. Women today are not just the primary buyers of most FMCG brands, but are also big drivers of banking to beauty, wellness to wanderlust. Ladyfinger will represent the woman customer in the buying process and help brands think afresh, think anew. Tista brings tremendous brand building expertise to Ladyfinger; she has got together an awesome team. I am sure Ladyfinger will considerably stir things up in Indian advertising.”

Said Tanya Goyal, Chairperson Ladyfinger and Director Rediffusion: “The team is diverse; their experience rich and varied. And Rediffusion as the parent will provide resources such as Red Lab and Rediffusion Studios to help the new agency.”

The Ladyfinger panel of advisors include Juhi Chaturvedi, Bollywood movie writer; Srishti Behl CEO Phantom Films; Malvika Mehra, Independent creative director; Nonita Kalra, Editor in chief Tata Cliq Luxury, Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder Elephant Design; Nirmika Singh, Executive Editor Rolling Stone India; Bindu Sethi, Strategic Brand Consultant; Geeta Rao, Ex Beauty and Health Director Vogue; Sakshi Choudhary, Founder Indian Creative Women; Alyna Haji Omar, Founder Audacity Sri Lanka, Communication Strategist Editor Co. and Sheetal Kumar, High Court Lawyer.