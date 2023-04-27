Teamwork bags PR mandate for Fujifilm India

26 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Teamwork Communications has won the full PR mandate for Fujifilm India, the Japanese transnational dealing in Healthcare, Materials and Imaging.

Said Nikky Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications: “We are honoured to partner with Fujifilm India… our team is excited to bring our strategic communication expertise to Fujfilm India, helping them achieve their communication goals and objectives in the Indian market.”

Added Abhi Shekhar Singh, Vertical Head, Corporate Communications & CSR, Fujifilm India: “We are delighted to partner with Teamwork Communications, a leading PR agency that has demonstrated a deep understanding of our industry and the brand. We look forward to working with them to further enhance our brand presence in India by communicating the stories of excellent work that we are doing for the Indian society.”