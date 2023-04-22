Tata AIG & Josh join hands for car insurance

21 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Josh, the short video app, has collaborated with Tata AIG to raise awareness among the youth on the importance of car insurance. The campaign #TrustedNaamFantasticKaam focuses on raising awareness of car insurance and the ease of availing car insurance policies from Tata AIG.

Said Sunil Kumar Mohapatra, Chief Revenue Officer, VerSe Innovation, parent company of Josh: “Brands are increasingly recognising the potential of short-video in engaging audiences effectively. As Tata AIG aimed at connecting with the youth of India, the wide reach of Josh presented the perfect opportunity for us to collaborate and launch the highly engaging #TrustedNaamFantasticKaam campaign.”