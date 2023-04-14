Taboola releases India Readership Insights for March 2023

12 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Taboola, advertising agency, today released the readership insights for March 2023. Taboola Newsroom uses Topic Insights to analyse real-time audience data to identify themes that engaged Indian readers throughout the month. The surge in page view traffic revealed insights into the diverse interests of Indian audiences in content across sports, festivals, and social events. Here are some of the key insights revealed from the readership trends for March 2023:

Sports:

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a highly anticipated T20 cricket league in India that typically starts in March, featuring some of the top cricket players from around the world. However, this year the league will commence in April. Mumbai Indians, one of the IPL franchises, recently unveiled a new jersey for the upcoming IPL 2023 season, which features their traditional blue and gold colors, along with a unique design featuring a gold pinstripe and the “MI” logo on the front. The jersey showcases the team’s sponsors, Samsung, and DHL, on the front and back, respectively. Fans of Mumbai Indians are excited about the new jersey launch and eagerly await the start of the IPL 2023 season. Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title five times, and the new jersey is expected to further elevate their reputation of success. In other sports news, the Taboola Newsroom witnessed an impressive 1059% surge in readership in the past 45 days. Big sports events present an excellent chance for marketers to maximize their campaign’s reach and efficiency by targeting relevant sports audiences, whose traffic is known to increase predictably during such events. A highly effective way to take advantage of this opportunity is by using high-impact packages that combine all sports-related audiences across the Open Web in India.

Festival and Social Events:

Holi: Holika Dahan is a significant Hindu festival, also known as Chhoti Holi, that is celebrated every year one day before Holi. According to the Hindu calendar, Holika Dahan falls on the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Day) of the Phalguna month. This year, on the 15th of March, the Purnima Tithi began at 06:20 PM and ended at 08:59 PM. The auspicious time for Holika Dahan lasted for nearly two hours, from 06:39 PM to 08:33 PM. The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm and devotion throughout India, with people gathering around a bonfire to perform rituals and seek blessings for happiness and prosperity. According to Hindu mythology, Holika Dahan signifies the victory of good over evil, marking the burning of Holika, the sister of demon king Hiranyakashipu. This cultural celebration is held in high regard and is observed by many across the country, with the Taboola Newsroom seeing a 1156% rise in readership regarding the event. Similar to major sporting events, festivals also offer a golden opportunity for marketers to tap into an audience that is actively seeking out gift ideas for their loved ones. Smart brands can start planning their campaigns well in advance of the festive season in the latter half of the year, as it is sure to be a significant event. By leveraging contextual targeting, brands can effectively reach consumers as they research and browse gift options for their loved ones.

International Women’s Day: To honour women’s contributions to society and to raise awareness about gender equality, International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8th. The day is dedicated to celebrating women’s achievements and recognizing the obstacles they face. To commemorate the occasion, influential women such as politicians, activists, and celebrities have shared inspirational quotes to inspire and empower women. These quotes underscore the importance of women’s rights, gender equality, and the need for women’s voices to be heard. LiveMint has compiled a list of some of the most powerful quotes from influential women worldwide, which individuals can share to promote the message of women’s empowerment. The celebration of International Women’s Day and the inspiring quotes shared on this occasion serve as a reminder of the progress made in women’s rights and the ongoing efforts to achieve gender equality. The event has seen a 189% increase in readership on the Taboola Newsroom.