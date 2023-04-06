Sony Pictures expands its football portfolio

05 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired exclusive television rights to broadcast the third edition of the Hero Super Cup 2023 and Hero Club Playoffs. The broadcaster will showcase the tournaments in the Indian subcontinent, including India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. As part of the deal, Sony Sports Network will televise 27 matches of the Hero Super Cup 2023 including group stage, semifinals, and finals along with three matches of the Hero Club Playoffs on its channels Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD.

Said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer – Distribution & International Business and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “It gives us immense pleasure to expand our football portfolio by acquiring rights to the Hero Super Cup and Hero Clubs Playoffs. The Hero Super Cup has been essential in showcasing the clash between some of the biggest Indian football clubs. With the acquisitions, we aim to provide the best footballing action to the fans in the country.”