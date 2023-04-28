Sony LIV & Applause strengthen partnership

28 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Sony LIV and Applause Entertainment have unveiled their upcoming slate for 2023 strengthening their partnership. Two new series ‘Kafas’ (Cage) and ’36 Days’ are lined up along with return of other seasonal shows. ‘Kafas’ produced in association with Madiba Entertainment is a social drama series starring Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh, Vivan Bhathena, Preeti Jhangiani and Mikail Gandhi in lead roles and directed by Sahil Sangha.

The second series ‘36 Days’ produced in association with BBC Studios India is a suspense thriller, directed by Vishal Furia, featuring an ensemble cast including Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig, Kenneth Desai in pivotal roles.

Said Danish Khan, Head – Sony LIV, Sony Entertainment Television and Studio Next: “We are delighted to strengthen our long running partnership with Applause Entertainment with an exceptional slate of shows in 2023 and beyond.”

Added Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment: “In our shared mission to captivate and entertain audiences through the power of storytelling we are excited to create for Sony Liv a diverse and captivating mix of new shows and returning favourites.”