Sociapa bags digital mandate for Kesari Golden Sugar

21 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Sociapa Marketing Agency has won the digital mandate for Kesari Golden Sugar by Tatva Health and Wellness food company.

Said Dheeraj Raj, Founder of Sociapa: “The entire strategy will be crafted to connect and engage with a cross-section of audiences leveraging the brand’s legacy. We are honoured to be associated with a brand like Tatva Health and Wellness, a brand that offers natural and innovative products which is the need of the hour. Looking at our team’s experience and knowledge in this industry and differentiated storytelling approach, I’m confident that we will be strengthening the brand’s affinity and helping the company in achieving its set ambitions.”