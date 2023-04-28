Saif is brand ambassador for Lay’s Gourmet

27 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Lay’s potato chips has roped in actor Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador for its premium range slow-cooked kettle chips Lay’s Gourmet. A TVC showcasing Lay’s Gourmet chips as a flavour of the actor’s fine taste has been unveiled. He will continue to be a pivotal part of all future Lay’s Gourmet campaigns.

Said Shailja Joshi, Director-Marketing, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India: “We are thrilled to welcome Saif once again as a member of the Lay’s family, this time as the face of our range of slow-cooked premium kettle chips, Lay’s Gourmet. His impeccable taste and refined choices in life make him the perfect partner to showcase the crafted experience of Lay’s Gourmet. Our new TV commercial seamlessly establishes this correlation as it gives a sneak peek into what actually defines Saif as the connoisseur of finer things. We’re confident that our fans will embrace him as the face of Lay’s Gourmet, just like they’ve been savouring the well-deserved experience and rich taste of these delightful chips.”

Added Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett: “When we think of royalty, we often associate it with opulence and grandeur. However, true royalty is characterized by a focus on quality and perfection, which is precisely what makes Lay’s Gourmet stand out. Crafted from fine ingredients, each chip is a testament to the pursuit of the best flavour and experience. And who better than the Nawab of Pataudi himself, Saif Ali Khan, who embodies the spirit of quality and sophistication, to bring alive the experience of Lays Gourmet.”