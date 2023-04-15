Rise Worldwide signs budding cricketer Tilak Varma

14 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

RISE Worldwide Ltd, a Reliance company and India’s leading Sports, Lifestyle & Entertainment Company, has signed cricketer Tilak Varma, to its talent roster. Tilak becomes the eighth cricketer in RISE Worldwide’s roster,

As part of the association, RISE will represent Tilak with his brand image positioning and all commercial engagements including brand partnerships/ endorsements, appearances, social media monetisation, and licensing among others.

Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales and Talent, RISE Worldwide said: “At RISE, we aim to leverage our work of creating brand journeys for our talents, in tracing Tilak’s brand trajectory. We understand the strategic requirements in Tilak’s career right now, and our focus will be to identify unique opportunities and aligning with innovative, forward-thinking partners to grow Brand Tilak. With him, we continue to focus on identifying, nurturing, and unlocking the brand potential of talent in sports.”