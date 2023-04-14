Research & Ranking appoints Alok Arya as CMO

13 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Research & Ranking, the equity investment advisory brand, which is a part of Equentis Wealth Advisory Services Private Limited, has announced the appointment of Alok Arya as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to fortify its overall efforts to expand as an organisation. Arya will lead the branding, communication, and all cohesive marketing efforts, generating lasting brand recall and driving revenue growth in the long run.

Manish Goel, Founder & Director of Research & Ranking, said: “Alok is a highly skilled leader with immense experience in spearheading the marketing and growth initiatives for consumer-led brands in India. He has studied consumer preferences and evolving digital behaviours closely throughout his career. His expertise will help us develop the right strategies to reach a wider target audience and position us as India’s preferred brand in the equity investment space. We look forward to his insights and collective expertise to help us enhance our position and propel the next phase of growth.”