Rapido campaign on JioCinemas for IPL

05 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Rapido has launched a campaign titled ‘Bike Wali Taxi, Sabse Saxi’ to drive consideration for the category in the e-mobility space.

The campaign has been created by Enormous and it comprises four films that showcase Rapido Bike-Taxi as a smart alternative in different scenarios.

Notesa communique: “With a digital-first approach, for the first time, Rapido has collaborated with the OTT platform JioCinema. Capitalizing on the reach and frequency of IPL on the platform, JioCinema serves as the lead channel. This will be followed by TV for amplification, and OOH as the recall channel.”