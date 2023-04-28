Qyou Media launches mobile gaming app

By Our Staff

Qyou Media India has launched the Q GamesMela, its first direct-to-consumer casual mobile gaming app. It will offer a variety of casual mobile games and can be downloaded from the Google Play store for Android phone users.

Said Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder, Qyou Media Inc: “We are thrilled that our first gaming product is hitting the market only three months after we closed our acquisition of Maxamtech. We remain confident that fans of Q-branded content offerings across India are perfectly suited to become customers of our gaming products. In addition, with recently developed data mining capabilities taking shape we look to truly begin to leverage our audience data and influencer marketing capabilities to maximize stickiness and overall revenue generation. We view today as the kick-off of an entirely new revenue vertical for our business in India.”

Added Xerxes Mullan, Founder, Maxamtech Digital Ventures: “This is exactly why we were so excited about joining the Qyou Media family. It provides a unique opportunity to get products to market quickly and with the ability to reach the right audience and build momentum. We have many more exciting plans going forward to grow the gaming business across a variety of user segments and business models. Q GamesMela is only the beginning!”