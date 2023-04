PR Professionals bags Paras Health mandate

04 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

PR Professionals (PRP), the integrated communications firm, has bagged the PR mandate of Paras Health after a multi-agency pitch. PRP will be responsible for end-to-end public-relations services for Paras Health across India.

Said Dr Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder & Managing Director, PR Professionals: “Paras Health’s mission has always been to provide compassionate and quality healthcare services to everyone. They have an exceptional team of people passionate about providing the best care for patients and their families. We are honoured to work with them to ensure that it continues to improve and deliver healthcare services and enhance patient outcomes via clinical excellence, empathy, and compassionate care.”