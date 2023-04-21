PR Professionals awarded Patna Metro mandate

20 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

PR Professionals, ithe ntegrated communications agency, has been awarded the public relations mandate of Patna Metro. The scope of work includes public relations, stakeholder mapping and engagement, and crisis management, among others. Patna Metro with two lines and 24 stations is an urban Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) under construction in Patna, Bihar’s capital city.

Said Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari Founder & Managing Director, PR Professionals: “The Patna Metro project is a significant milestone for Bihar and we are honored to have been chosen as the communications partner for it. We have a proven track record of providing effective communications solutions for large-scale infrastructure projects, and we look forward to working closely with the Patna Metro team to deliver a world-class mass rapid transit system to the city. We will leverage our expertise and experience of MRTS projects and ensure seamless communication and engagement of Patna Metro with its key stakeholders, including the media, government, and the general public.”