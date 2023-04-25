Pitchfork launches Specialised Talent Engagement Practice

25 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting has launched a specialised talent engagement practice. The practice promises to hone client capabilities to effectively communicate, build and retain trust among existing and potential talent.

Through the practice, Pitchfork Partners will offer consulting services to develop talent engagement, both internally and externally, create recruitment and retention campaigns, internal communique, as well as tactical actions meant to support the company’s overall talent objectives. It is, notes a communique, already consulting on this front with leading brands across auto, manufacturing, technology and global capabilities centres (GCCs) for their internal and external communication as well as talent engagement initiatives.

Said Pannkajj D Desai, Chief Operating Officer, Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting: “Finding and retaining the right talent is not always easy and remains a primary concern for many organisations. While traditional motivations such as pay scales and benefits are important, the current workforce seeks inclusive and impactful experiences at the workplace too. A winning strategy to make one’s firm attractive to potential and current employees is what will determine whether the employer will be successful or not.”