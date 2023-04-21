Picasso Cinematics ropes in cricketing stars in new TVC

20 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Picasso Cinematics, a Mumbai-based production company, has launched its latest TVC starring cricket stars Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Kane Williamson for Capri Loans.

It is produced and directed by the Nakul Roshan Sahdev (known for Gully Boy and Pagglait) and award-winning filmmaker Kabeer Khurana.

Said Mahesh Chauhan of Salt Brand Solutions: “We were pleased with the execution of the project. The team at Picasso is creative, patient and highly efficient.”

Added Sahdev: “We’re excited to have worked with such talented individuals on this project and to have produced a TVC that captures the essence of Capri Loans’ services while showcasing the skills of these amazing cricketers,” said Kabeer Khurana, cofounder of Picasso Cinematics. “Our team worked tirelessly to create a visually stunning advertisement that we’re sure will resonate with audiences.”