PepsiCo’s Quaker launches nutrition programme

28 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, PepsiCo R&D team and brand Quaker launched ‘Bowl of Growth’ a special nutrition focused programmed in partnership with NGO Mamta HIMC in Pune to provide 1,000 children aged three to five years with wholesome nourishment each day. The interventions under the Bowl of Growth programme are designed with focus on three key pillars – Nutrition, Awareness, and Education.

Said Dr Pietro Antonio Tataranni, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, R&D Life Sciences, PepsiCo: “Through our pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) commitment, we are focused on providing positive choices that are better for people and for our planet. The ‘Bowl of Growth’ program is an important step in our efforts with Quaker to support underserved communities in India through education and awareness of the issue of malnutrition, along with the importance of millet and other critical nutrients in a child’s diet.”