Pentragram revamps Appy Fizz for Parle Agro

03 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Parle Agro has revamped the identity for Appy Fizz.

Nadia Chauhan, the Joint Managing Director & CMO of Parle Agro, has emphasised Appy Fizz as a “statement-making beverage that has consistently maintained a distinct and outstanding identity.”

The new packaging has been designed and conceptualised by Pentagram. Speaking on the new design. Said Harry Pearce, Partner, Pentagram Design Ltd: “The essential idea for the Appy Fizz design was to modernise and to create a more visually arresting identity and bottle shape moving the brand away from the huge number of copycats. We re-addressed the emphasis giving the word ‘Appy’ equal prominence to ‘Fizz’ and employed a distinctive font with custom elements. The design retains the brand equity invested in black, white and red with a nod to the apple in the red dot.”

Kriti Sanon and Jr. NTR, the charismatic actors who are Appy Fizz’s brand ambassadors, are seen in the new campaigns with fresh packaging of the brand.