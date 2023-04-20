Ormax Media launches Ormax Cine Sense

19 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Media analytics firm Ormax Media has released its latest research report titled Ormax Cine Sense: 2023. Ormax Cine Sense is based on primary consumer research conducted among 9,500 audiences across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam theatrical markets in India, to understand their viewing behaviour, content preferences and media habits in the post-pandemic era.

Ormax Cine Sense is a follow-up to Sizing The Cinema: 2023 report, which Ormax Media released in February 2023, that pegged India’s total theatrical audience base at an estimated 12.2 Crore (122 Million). In Ormax Cine Sense, regular theatre goers in each language were interviewed, to understand their behaviour and perceptions on a wide range of topics related to their movie-going choices, ranging from their genre preferences, motivators and barriers to watch (or not watch) films, OTT consumption, marketing sources for new films, etc.

Speaking about Ormax Cine Sense, Gautam Jain, Partner – Ormax Media, said: “Audience’s movie-going behaviour has changed significantly in the last two years, since theatres re-opened after being shut down for more than a year due to the pandemic. Our business partners expressed the need to understand audience behaviour in the post-pandemic scenario, and Ormax Cine Sense provides rich and layered audience data in five languages to this effect.”