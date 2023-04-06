Nick Law & Wesley ter Haar join Abby jury

05 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Nick Law, Creative Chairperson at Accenture Song and Wesley ter Haar, Co-founder of Media.Monks, have joined as Jury Chair for Integrated and Digital categories, respectively, at the Abby One Show Awards 2023.

Said Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India and Chairman, the Abby Award Governing Council and Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The Abby Award Governing Council: “The Abby One Show 2023 promises to be a world-standard award show, for South Asia. The One Show partnership brings the world’s best practices and processes to the Awards. However, we do believe that an award show is as good as the Jury that judges the work. This year we have the world’s best creative minds as the Jury Chair for each of our categories. Nick and Wesley have chosen to bring their perspective and experience to our awards. And soon you will hear the names of the other legends, too. Now the ball is in the court of our industry, to win recognition for the best work in South Asia, with this envious and illustrious Jurors who will gauge the work in the context of the world’s best.”

The Abby Awards are scheduled to be held from May 24 to 26 at Goafest 2023. The last date for submission of entries is Saturday, April 8.