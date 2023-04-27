New campaign for Parle’s Hide & Seek

26 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Parle, the leading manufacturer of biscuits and confectionery, has announced the launch of a new campaign for its sweet biscuit brand, Hide & Seek. The commercial was conceptualised by DDB Mudra.

Commenting on the campaign, Mayank, Senior Category Head at Parle Products, said, “As we continue to expand our reach in the international markets, we remain dedicated to providing the Indian consumers with premium products that offer great taste. Hide & Seek has been our flagship brand in the premium sweet cookies segment and we are thrilled to introduce this new campaign to our audience. We believe that the ‘Start your story with Hide & Seek’ campaign will help strengthen the brand’s position in the market and reinforce our commitment to delivering the best chocolate experience to our consumers.”

Added Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer at DDB Mudra Group: “Hide & Seek cookies have been synonymous with the best chocolate experience in the sweet cookie segment for years. Our aim with this campaign is to remind our target audience to not hide from the one they seek. The film portrays this message in a charming, lively, and enjoyable way.”