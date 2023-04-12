Narayana Health launches campaign on World Health Day

11 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Narayana Health, healthcare provider, launched a preventive care campaign called ‘#TakeCare’ on the occasion of World Health Day. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of preventive health care measures in maintaining a healthy lifestyle by encouraging people to #TakeCare of Yourself first.

Commenting on the objectives of the #TakeCare, Dr Ashish Bajaj, Chief Marketing Officer, Narayana Health, said: “The campaign seeks to inspire positive change and create a healthier society. To achieve this goal, we are focusing on preventive care measures. Preventive care significantly helps in reducing the burden of illness and improves the quality of life for millions of people.”

One of the key aspects of the #TakeCare campaign is to encourage people to undergo regular preventive care checkups. To achieve this goal, Narayana Health is offering attractive and affordable screening packages under its ‘Take Care of Yourself’ and ‘Take Care of Your Heart’ messaging. The check-up packages are designed to make it easier for people to prioritize their health by providing them with access to important preventive health screenings.

Under the campaign, Narayana Health is also showcasing short films with inspirational messaging for people of all ages to take care of their health. These films will be shown on various platforms. The aim of these films is to inspire and motivate people to make positive changes in their lifestyles and prioritize their health and well-being.