Mullen Lowe films campaign for Fastrack

21 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Fastrack sunglasses has launch a new brand campaign titled #NecessoryNotAccessory. Conceptualised by Mullen Lowe Lintas, the campaign is showcased through three multi-concept films.

Said Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Head of Marketing, Eyecare Division Titan Company: “In a tropical country like ours, sunglasses are a must-have. For decades, sunglasses have been marketed as a fashion accessory only but that is not just, why they were created. With #NeccessaryNotAccessory we want to bring new users to the category and grow it by showing the consequences of missing your sunglasses on your next holiday. We believe your beach holiday will never be the same after you experience it with polarised sunglasses nor will you experience the blinding effect of the Indian summer sun with the right mirrored sunglasses. We are ‘educating’ with a Fastrack quirk.”

Added Sonali Khanna – President & Head of Lowe Lintas, South: “Fastrack is a brand where we’ve always made unconventional campaigns to match their unique products. Hence, we decided to push this from merely a ‘feature-education’ piece to a fun and interesting narrative on why sunglasses are ‘Necessary not Accessory’.”