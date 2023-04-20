More jury chairs for Abby 2023 announced

19 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

More jury chairs for Abby One Show 2023 have been announced. Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-founder, Gozoop and Ashwini Deshpande, Co-Founder and Director of Elephant Design, join as Jury Chair for Public Relations category, Jury Chair of Mobile Category, and Jury Chair of Design category respectively.

Said Ashwini Deshande: “It is an absolute privilege to be judging the Design category at Abby One Show Awards. India is a unique playground for brands and consumers. I define Design as a creative way of solving a challenge. I am hoping to see great work based on real life insights that solve a challenge in a delightful way.”