Mi Ads appoints Xapads Media as Core Agency Partner for India

03 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Xapads Media is now the Core Agency Partner of Mi Ads for the India market and will offer advertisers exclusive access to premium app inventory of Mi Ads for in-OEM advertising.

Speaking on the occasion, Alok Pandey, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Xapads Media, said, “I am beyond excited to announce our association with Mi Ads as their Core Agency Partner. Our collaboration will redefine performance programmatically and support brands to thrive in the ever-evolving adtech landscape. The branding and promotion opportunities will aid marketers in connecting with niche audiences that are challenging to reach.”

Bono Wu, Director of Channel Partnership, Mi Ads, International Internet Business, said, “We are proud to be associated with Xapads which is our core partner for Mi Ads, Marketing Solution in the regions of US, India and SEA. Xapads is not only a business growth driver, but also a trusted partner and value creator. Their expertise in programmatic advertising and data-driven marketing solutions are just a few reasons why we’re thrilled to have them. Together we look forward to delivering unparalleled results for our clients.”