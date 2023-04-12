Lord’s Mark Industries launches campaign to foster hygiene culture

10 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Lord’s Mark Industries, a diversified business group, has launched a campaign to promote health and hygiene solutions. The objective is to foster a holistic hygiene and cleanliness culture throughout India.

To promote this initiative, Lord’s Mark Industries has launched the #THIMovement campaign, which aims to create a Hygiene Enthusiasts Community (THI Community) comprised of individuals, community organisations, and businesses that share the passion for creating an integrated hygiene culture. This community programme provides a range of resources and support to help participants promote hygiene and cleanliness in their communities.

The Hygiene India platform’s products are curated under the umbrella of Lord’s Mark Industries and provide quality and affordable products. Some of the product brands on the platform include MarkoSafeTM (home and surrounding hygiene), SafeSehatTM (health hygiene), OceanDropTM (personal hygiene), and SafeLiteTM (sanitary napkin brand).

Naitik Vyas, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, The Hygiene India said: “Exactly 3 years ago, we were all facing the first lockdown and realised how important it is to take care of holistic hygiene. It is not just about you, but about us and the community as a whole. By participating in our community programme, one can make a tangible impact on promoting hygiene and cleanliness in their communities.”