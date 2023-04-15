Lodestar retains PhonePe’s integrated media mandate

14 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Lodestar, media agencies, announced that it will continue to drive PhonePe’s integrated media strategy for the third consecutive year. As a part of the extended partnership, Lodestar will leverage its extensive experience and expertise to develop media campaigns that will help the fintech giant deepen its market penetration and reach new audiences. Lodestar’s mandate for PhonePe spans the entire media spectrum across mainline, digital, out of home, and special projects. The account will continue to be led out of the agency’s Bengaluru office.

Commenting on the extended partnership, Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM said: “We are thrilled to continue our association with PhonePe and support their growth trajectory. Our team is committed to delivering innovative and effective media campaigns that will help PhonePe consolidate its position as a leader in the fintech space. We look forward to driving the brand’s success and achieving our shared goals together.”

Ramesh Srinivasan, Director & Head – Brand Marketing, PhonePe added: “Over the last two years, Lodestar has been a great media partner for us, and it gives us immense pleasure to continue our partnership. We aim to leverage the IPG group’s expertise to further our growth ambitions on the marketing side, as we expand our footprint from payments and financial services to shopping, wealth management as well. Looking forward to a successful partnership for both organizations this coming year.”

Speaking about the important development, Hema Malik, Chief Investment Officer, Mediabrands India said, “We appreciate PhonePe’s continued trust in us as their business partners and are committed to providing innovative media partnerships that will help them achieve their business goals. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with PhonePe and contributing to their growth and success in the fintech industry.”