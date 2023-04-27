Leo Burnett gets Guru Randhawa for Mountain Dew

26 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Beverage brand Mountain Dew has unveiled a new music video with Punjabi singer and youth icon, Guru Randhawa. The video celebrates the indomitable spirit of Punjabis, an extension of Mountain Dew’s mantra of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’. The campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett.

Speaking on the anthem, Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said: “Mountain Dew has always inspired youth to conquer their fears with courage, and win! Punjab and Punjabis have always been known for their bravery and courage. With the new anthem, we salute the land of Punjab and the people of Punjab for their courage. We are thrilled to have Guru Randhawa as the voice, Sneha Khanwalkar as the music director and Irshad Kamil as the lyricist for bringing alive this song of courage of Punjab. Nooran Sisters and Lazer X contributed towards the anthem. We hope that this song will inspire the youth of Punjab to believe in themselves, and conquer with courage, soaring higher than ever before!”

Added Mayuresh Dubhashi, Group Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett: “As Punjab is known as the land of the bravehearts and Mountain Dew is synonymous with courage, creating an anthem that integrates both, was an exciting brief to work on. We are proud to have brought it to life with this gripping anthem and it’s been amazing to work on such a powerful campaign that takes the brand proposition to the next level.