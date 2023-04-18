Today's Top Stories
- The Rise & Rise of Dungeons & Dragons
- India Today wins Society of Publication Designers awards
- ABP Network appoints Saurabh Yagnik as COO
- Goafest 2023 Governing Council and theme Unveiled
- Kellogg appoints Vinay Subramanyam as Head of Marketing
- Godrej unveils new TVC with Ayushmann Khurrana
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A joint ad by HT, TOI, Hindu & Telegraph throws up a variety of stats including 7.4% of urban Indians read an English newspaper. Your view? It just goes on to show that English newspapering is a preserve of the English-reading elite?
- Ranjona Banerji: What, Me worry?
- Creative.AI launches with generative AI
- Woot Factor forays into world of luxury events
Videos