Kellogg appoints Vinay Subramanyam as Head of Marketing

18 Apr,2023

By Our Staff

Kellogg India has appointed Vinay Subramanyam as the Head of Marketing for its business in India and South Asia markets, namely Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives. He will be responsible for scaling category development, driving strategic initiatives and overseeing the organisation’s brand and marketing initiatives.

Said Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellogg South Asia: “We are thrilled to welcome Vinay Subramanyam back on board to Kellogg. His proven track record of building large brands, launching successful innovations and understanding the essence of who we are, will bring a fresh perspective to Kellogg’s purposeful marketing agenda and elevate our brand and marketing strategy. He will play an important role in our exciting agenda to reimagine the future of food in South Asia.”